13:20 Gender action plan discussed in Tajikistan
A two-day training course on Gender Action Plans and gender responsive budgeting for women and men politicians concluded on 29 March 2017 at the OSCE Office in Tajikistan in Dushanbe, said the OSCE. "Gender mainstreaming sustainability depends on awareness, commitments and financial implications," said Ambassador Tuula Yrjl, Head of the OSCE Office in Tajikistan.
