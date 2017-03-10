13:01 Bishkek, Tashkent, Ashgabat and...

13:01 Bishkek, Tashkent, Ashgabat and Dushanbe gain low positions in Mercer's quality of life survey

Thursday Mar 16

The capital cities of Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan and Tajikistan among 231 cities of the world took low positions in Mercer's annual Quality of Life survey in 2017. Turkmenistan's Ashgabat lost 3 positions compared to the last year ranking 211st in the list.

Chicago, IL

