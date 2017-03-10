11:36 Dushanbe thanks Tashkent for humanitarian aid

11:36 Dushanbe thanks Tashkent for hu...

Dushanbe thanks Tashkent for humanitarian aid

The Uzbek Embassy in Dushanbe has received a letter of thanks from the Committee on Emergency Situations and Civil Defense under the Government of Tajikistan for Tashkent's humanitarian aid given to Tajik citizens affected by avalanches.

Chicago, IL

