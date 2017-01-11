Water for Sustainable Development Dec...

Water for Sustainable Development Decade to begin in 2018

Tuesday Feb 7

Following Tajikistan's initiative regarding water-related issues the UN General Assembly adopted a resolution entitled International Decade for Action "Water for Sustainable Development", 2018-2028. The initiative first came from Tajik President Emomali Rahmon during the 7th World Water Forum in the Republic of Korea on April 12, 2015.

Chicago, IL

