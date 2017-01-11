Uzbekistan, Tajikistan Flights Open N...

Uzbekistan, Tajikistan Flights Open New Chapter in Ties

A plane carrying paying customers, officials and reporters completed the first commercial flight between Uzbekistan and Tajikistan for the first time in 25 years, signaling a hopeful new chapter in the two countries' often-strained relations. The plane departed the Tajik capital, Dushanbe, at 10 a.m. on February 10 and arrived less than an hour later in the Uzbek capital of Tashkent.

