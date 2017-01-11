Uzbekistan, Tajikistan Flights Open New Chapter in Ties

A plane carrying paying customers, officials and reporters completed the first commercial flight between Uzbekistan and Tajikistan for the first time in 25 years, signaling a hopeful new chapter in the two countries' often-strained relations. The plane departed the Tajik capital, Dushanbe, at 10 a.m. on February 10 and arrived less than an hour later in the Uzbek capital of Tashkent.

Start the conversation, or Read more at EurasiaNet.