Uzbekistan, Tajikistan Flights Loom, And Prices Soar

2 hrs ago

Tajikistan's Somoni Air has scheduled a flight to Uzbekistan for February 10 - the first such commercial flight between the two nations since 1992. Regular flights are expected every Monday from February 20 onward.

Chicago, IL

