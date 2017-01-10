Uzbekistan, Tajikistan Flights Loom, And Prices Soar
Tajikistan's Somoni Air has scheduled a flight to Uzbekistan for February 10 - the first such commercial flight between the two nations since 1992. Regular flights are expected every Monday from February 20 onward.
