Tajikistan, Uzbekistan resume air flights after 25 years

Friday Feb 10

Baku, Azerbaijan, Feb. 10 By Elena Kosolapova - Trend: Air connection between Tajik capital city of Dushanbe and Uzbek capital city of Tashkent is being resumed. A technical flight between Dushanbe and Tashkent was realized on Feb. 10 by Tajik Somon Air's aircraft, TASS news agency reported referring to the airline company.

Chicago, IL

