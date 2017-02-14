Tajikistan, Uzbekistan resume air flights after 25 years
News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector Baku, Azerbaijan, Feb. 10 By Elena Kosolapova - Trend: Air connection between Tajik capital city of Dushanbe and Uzbek capital city of Tashkent is being resumed. A technical flight between Dushanbe and Tashkent was realized on Feb. 10 by Tajik Somon Air's aircraft, TASS news agency reported referring to the airline company.
