Tajikistan, Uzbekistan resume air flights after 25 years

News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector Baku, Azerbaijan, Feb. 10 By Elena Kosolapova - Trend: Air connection between Tajik capital city of Dushanbe and Uzbek capital city of Tashkent is being resumed. A technical flight between Dushanbe and Tashkent was realized on Feb. 10 by Tajik Somon Air's aircraft, TASS news agency reported referring to the airline company.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Trend.