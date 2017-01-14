Tajikistan, Uzbekistan Flights Row Ends in Unlikely Bonhomie

When Uzbekistan suddenly decided this week to deny permission for an airline from Tajikistan to land in its capital, it might have safe to expect an outcry. Privately owned Somoni Air was due to carry a couple dozen paying passengers for the February 20 flight to Tashkent - the first along this route in 25 years - when it learned permission had been revoked.

