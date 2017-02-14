Tajikistan: Purge of Ex-Mayor's Allies Picks Up Steam
In the wake of the mayor of Tajikistan's capital getting sidelined, his allies are now systematically being cleared out of jobs in and near the government. On February 13, the executive committee of President Emomali Rahmon's People's Democratic Party assembled and decided to remove six leading party apparatchiks.
