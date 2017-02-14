Tajikistan: Purge of Ex-Mayor's Allie...

Tajikistan: Purge of Ex-Mayor's Allies Picks Up Steam

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: EurasiaNet

In the wake of the mayor of Tajikistan's capital getting sidelined, his allies are now systematically being cleared out of jobs in and near the government. On February 13, the executive committee of President Emomali Rahmon's People's Democratic Party assembled and decided to remove six leading party apparatchiks.

Start the conversation, or Read more at EurasiaNet.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The mysterious life of America's most popular p... Jan 21 Faith Michigan 2
News "Total Control" of Islam (May '16) May '16 Marie-Luise_J 1
News "Total control" of Islam (May '16) May '16 Poseidon 2
News As Tajikistan Limits Islam, Does It Risk Destab... (Dec '15) Dec '15 jinxi 1
News Russia's Central Asian Bases Face Problems (Feb '12) Nov '15 Ainu 4
News President Putin defends Russian military aid to... (Sep '15) Sep '15 POISON GAS for ASSAD 18
News Russian military court sentences two soldiers f... (Aug '15) Aug '15 John 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Hong Kong
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Hurricane
  1. Syria
  2. Toyota
  3. Pakistan
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,434 • Total comments across all topics: 278,879,970

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC