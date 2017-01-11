Tajik Official Defends Appointment Of President's Son As Mayor
A senior Tajik official says President Emomali Rahmon's recent appointment of his eldest son as mayor of the capital, Dushanbe, was "lawful." The Director of Tajikistan's State Service Agency, Juma Davlatov, was responding to a question from an RFE/RL correspondent.
