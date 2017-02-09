Russia, Tajikistan agree to bolster guarding of Tajik-Afhgan border
Russia and Tajikistan agreed to bolster guarding of the former Soviet republic's border with Afghanistan to prevent a spillover of the conflict there, Russia's President Vladimir Putin said on Monday. Russian President Vladimir Putin shakes hands with Tajikistan President Imomali Rakhmon during Putin's welcome reception for foreign delegations' heads and honorary guests in the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, May 9, 2015.
