Russia, Tajikistan agree to bolster guarding of Tajik-Afhgan border

Feb 27 Russia and Tajikistan agreed to bolster guarding of the former Soviet republic's border with Afghanistan to prevent a spillover of the conflict there, Russia's President Vladimir Putin said on Monday. "We have agreed to make an effort on the protection of the Tajik-Afghan border, including using the existing Russian military base in Tajikistan," Putin said after meeting his Tajik counterpart Imomali Rakhmon in the capital Dushanbe.

