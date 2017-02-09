Russia, Tajikistan agree to bolster g...

Russia, Tajikistan agree to bolster guarding of Tajik-Afhgan border

Monday

Feb 27 Russia and Tajikistan agreed to bolster guarding of the former Soviet republic's border with Afghanistan to prevent a spillover of the conflict there, Russia's President Vladimir Putin said on Monday. "We have agreed to make an effort on the protection of the Tajik-Afghan border, including using the existing Russian military base in Tajikistan," Putin said after meeting his Tajik counterpart Imomali Rakhmon in the capital Dushanbe.

Chicago, IL

