OSCE Offices At Risk Over Armenia, Azerbaijan Spat

A brouhaha between Azerbaijan and Armenia is threatening to hamper the operations of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe in multiple member nations, including Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan. OSCE country mandates are the responsibility of the organization's permanent council, which deals with all the OSCE day-to-day business and is comprised of representatives of all 57 member states.

Chicago, IL

