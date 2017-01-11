GAZ Group in talks for car supplies t...

GAZ Group in talks for car supplies to Azerbaijan

6 hrs ago

GAZ Group, Russia's largest manufacturer of commercial motor vehicles, can supply cars to Azerbaijan. The company is Russia's leader in construction of functional, reliable, fuel-efficient and environmentally friendly automobiles for businesses, various industries, passenger transport, educational and health care institutions, utilities and fire-fighting services, the agricultural sector.

Chicago, IL

