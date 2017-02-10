First Tajikistan-Uzbekistan flight in 25 years cancelled

DUSHANBE: What would have been the first regular passenger flight from Tajikistan to Uzbekistan in a quarter of a century was cancelled abruptly on Monday, leaving the ex-Soviet Central Asian nations' rapprochement in doubt. Tajikistan's Somon Air said Tashkent airport had notified it on Monday that the airline was not allowed to make the flight, without giving a reason.

