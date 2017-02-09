China Nonferrous says avalanche to hit production at Pakrut mine
The avalanche has disrupted local traffic and interrupted the power supply in the Pakrut area. The company said that although the smelting and processing plants are undamaged, several buildings have collapsed and this, along with avalanche, is expected to have a significant impact on gold production.
