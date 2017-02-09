China Nonferrous says avalanche to hi...

China Nonferrous says avalanche to hit production at Pakrut mine

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Feb 28 Read more: Live Charts

The avalanche has disrupted local traffic and interrupted the power supply in the Pakrut area. The company said that although the smelting and processing plants are undamaged, several buildings have collapsed and this, along with avalanche, is expected to have a significant impact on gold production.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Live Charts.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The mysterious life of America's most popular p... Jan '17 Faith Michigan 2
News "Total Control" of Islam (May '16) May '16 Marie-Luise_J 1
News "Total control" of Islam (May '16) May '16 Poseidon 2
News As Tajikistan Limits Islam, Does It Risk Destab... (Dec '15) Dec '15 jinxi 1
News Russia's Central Asian Bases Face Problems (Feb '12) Nov '15 Ainu 4
News President Putin defends Russian military aid to... (Sep '15) Sep '15 POISON GAS for ASSAD 18
News Russian military court sentences two soldiers f... (Aug '15) Aug '15 John 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. Space Station
  3. Iraq
  4. North Korea
  5. NASA
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,904 • Total comments across all topics: 279,275,078

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC