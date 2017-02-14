17:28 U.S. Government launches new 'Feed the Future Program' to...

The U.S. Ambassador Elisabeth Millard attended a launch ceremony for the new $9.7 million Feed the Future Tajikistan Land Market Development Activity Project in Tajikistan, reports the U.S. Embassy. The ceremony was also attended by key stakeholders and other counterparts who make significant contributions to promote land use rights, including Rajabboy Ahmadzoda, Chairman of State Committee for Land Management and Geodesy of the Republic of Tajikistan, as well as representatives from Parliament and the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan, and the U.S. Embassy.

