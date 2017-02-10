17:24 Government explains why Kyrgyzstan would spend on introduction...

17:24 Government explains why Kyrgyzs...

Government explains why Kyrgyzstan would spend on introduction...

Read more: AkiPress

During the meeting of the Parliament Committee for Rule of Law, Order and Fight against Crime on February 14, the Government explained why Kyrgyzstan would spend on implementation of the Safe City project by $61 million more than in Tajikistan. MP Aida Salyanova noted that Tajikistan implemented the project in 7 months and spent only $24 million.

