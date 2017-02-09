16:57 Rustam Emomali seeks Dushanbe council seat
The People's Democratic Party of Tajikistan has nominated the mayor of Dushanbe, President's son, Rustam Emomali to the post of the city council member, reports Asia Plus news agency. Two other candidates to the Dushanbe city council are Fazliddin Ikromov from the Agrarian Party and Hikmatullo Saidiyon from the Democratic Party.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AkiPress.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The mysterious life of America's most popular p...
|Jan '17
|Faith Michigan
|2
|"Total Control" of Islam (May '16)
|May '16
|Marie-Luise_J
|1
|"Total control" of Islam (May '16)
|May '16
|Poseidon
|2
|As Tajikistan Limits Islam, Does It Risk Destab... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|jinxi
|1
|Russia's Central Asian Bases Face Problems (Feb '12)
|Nov '15
|Ainu
|4
|President Putin defends Russian military aid to... (Sep '15)
|Sep '15
|POISON GAS for ASSAD
|18
|Russian military court sentences two soldiers f... (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|John
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC