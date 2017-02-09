16:57 Rustam Emomali seeks Dushanbe council seat

The People's Democratic Party of Tajikistan has nominated the mayor of Dushanbe, President's son, Rustam Emomali to the post of the city council member, reports Asia Plus news agency. Two other candidates to the Dushanbe city council are Fazliddin Ikromov from the Agrarian Party and Hikmatullo Saidiyon from the Democratic Party.

