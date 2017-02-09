16:57 Rustam Emomali seeks Dushanbe c...

16:57 Rustam Emomali seeks Dushanbe council seat

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: AkiPress

The People's Democratic Party of Tajikistan has nominated the mayor of Dushanbe, President's son, Rustam Emomali to the post of the city council member, reports Asia Plus news agency. Two other candidates to the Dushanbe city council are Fazliddin Ikromov from the Agrarian Party and Hikmatullo Saidiyon from the Democratic Party.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AkiPress.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The mysterious life of America's most popular p... Jan '17 Faith Michigan 2
News "Total Control" of Islam (May '16) May '16 Marie-Luise_J 1
News "Total control" of Islam (May '16) May '16 Poseidon 2
News As Tajikistan Limits Islam, Does It Risk Destab... (Dec '15) Dec '15 jinxi 1
News Russia's Central Asian Bases Face Problems (Feb '12) Nov '15 Ainu 4
News President Putin defends Russian military aid to... (Sep '15) Sep '15 POISON GAS for ASSAD 18
News Russian military court sentences two soldiers f... (Aug '15) Aug '15 John 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Space Station
  2. Egypt
  3. South Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,224 • Total comments across all topics: 279,214,829

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC