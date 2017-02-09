15:10 Dushanbe-Tashkent flights to resume in April

Uzbekistan says flights from its capital, Tashkent, to the Tajik capital, Dushanbe, will resume in April, some 25 years after they were halted, reports the RFE/RL . The flights connecting the two cities will start on April 4 and will be operated twice a week by Airbus A-320 aircraft, according to the national Uzbek airline Ozbekiston Havo Yollari.

