15:10 Dushanbe-Tashkent flights to re...

15:10 Dushanbe-Tashkent flights to resume in April

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: AkiPress

Uzbekistan says flights from its capital, Tashkent, to the Tajik capital, Dushanbe, will resume in April, some 25 years after they were halted, reports the RFE/RL . The flights connecting the two cities will start on April 4 and will be operated twice a week by Airbus A-320 aircraft, according to the national Uzbek airline Ozbekiston Havo Yollari.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AkiPress.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The mysterious life of America's most popular p... Jan '17 Faith Michigan 2
News "Total Control" of Islam (May '16) May '16 Marie-Luise_J 1
News "Total control" of Islam (May '16) May '16 Poseidon 2
News As Tajikistan Limits Islam, Does It Risk Destab... (Dec '15) Dec '15 jinxi 1
News Russia's Central Asian Bases Face Problems (Feb '12) Nov '15 Ainu 4
News President Putin defends Russian military aid to... (Sep '15) Sep '15 POISON GAS for ASSAD 18
News Russian military court sentences two soldiers f... (Aug '15) Aug '15 John 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. NASA
  3. Space Station
  4. Iran
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,091 • Total comments across all topics: 279,248,132

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC