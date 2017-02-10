15:10 Afghanistan says won't let mili...

15:10 Afghanistan says won't let militants move to territory of Tajikistan

Friday Feb 17

Kabul will not let the terrorists move to the border and commit attacks on the territory of Tajikistan, said Foreign Minister of Afghanistan Salahuddin Rabbani at the meeting with his Tajik colleague Sirodjiddin Aslov. The Afghan Foreign Minister told reporters that he confirmed Kabul's commitment to its obligations on protection of the northern border of the country and prevention of terrorists movement to the Tajik territory.

Chicago, IL

