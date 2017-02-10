14:31 3 road cleaners die in avalanch...

14:31 3 road cleaners die in avalanche in Tajikistan

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Feb 20 Read more: AkiPress

Three employees of the company Innovative Road Solutions clearing the Dushanbe - Khujand road were killed during the avalanche, reports Avesta news agency. According to the company's spokesman Daler Abdullo, 7 workers were holding the clearing works.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AkiPress.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The mysterious life of America's most popular p... Jan '17 Faith Michigan 2
News "Total Control" of Islam (May '16) May '16 Marie-Luise_J 1
News "Total control" of Islam (May '16) May '16 Poseidon 2
News As Tajikistan Limits Islam, Does It Risk Destab... (Dec '15) Dec '15 jinxi 1
News Russia's Central Asian Bases Face Problems (Feb '12) Nov '15 Ainu 4
News President Putin defends Russian military aid to... (Sep '15) Sep '15 POISON GAS for ASSAD 18
News Russian military court sentences two soldiers f... (Aug '15) Aug '15 John 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Iraq
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. NASA
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,239 • Total comments across all topics: 279,089,400

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC