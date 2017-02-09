14:17 Russia sends humanitarian aid t...

14:17 Russia sends humanitarian aid to Tajikistan

Read more: AkiPress

"An Ilyushin Il-76 cargo aircraft carrying around 40 tons of humanitarian aid has departed to Dushanbe from the Ramenskoye airfield near Moscow," the press service said. The aid comprises food products, tents, blankets and a mobile power plant.

