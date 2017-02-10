14:07 Turkmenistan says prepared for ...

14:07 Turkmenistan says prepared for tomorrow's presidential election

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Feb 11 Read more: AkiPress

Large-scale work, which involved the representatives of government and public organizations of all levels, has been carried. Preparation for the presidential election was carried out in full compliance with existing election legislation and international law standards, reports the state news agency of Turkmenistan.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AkiPress.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The mysterious life of America's most popular p... Jan 21 Faith Michigan 2
News "Total Control" of Islam (May '16) May '16 Marie-Luise_J 1
News "Total control" of Islam (May '16) May '16 Poseidon 2
News As Tajikistan Limits Islam, Does It Risk Destab... (Dec '15) Dec '15 jinxi 1
News Russia's Central Asian Bases Face Problems (Feb '12) Nov '15 Ainu 4
News President Putin defends Russian military aid to... (Sep '15) Sep '15 POISON GAS for ASSAD 18
News Russian military court sentences two soldiers f... (Aug '15) Aug '15 John 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Pakistan
  3. China
  4. Climate Change
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. Supreme Court
  3. South Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,231 • Total comments across all topics: 279,026,801

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC