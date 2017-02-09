12:45 Tajikistan, UN Security Council...

12:45 Tajikistan, UN Security Council Counter-Terrorism Committee hold extended session

Thursday Feb 23

An extended meeting of the Foreign Ministry of Tajikistan and the delegation of the UN Security Council Counter-Terrorism Committee took place in Dushanbe on February 21, reports the press service of the Foreign Ministry. The session focused on the issues of combating terrorism and extremism, as well as strengthening international cooperation on implementation of the National Strategy of Tajikistan on fighting against terrorism and extremism in 2016-2020.

