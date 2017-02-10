11:37 Tashkent airport denies permiss...

11:37 Tashkent airport denies permission to Dushanbe flight suspended since 1993

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Feb 21 Read more: AkiPress

The International Tashkent Airport refused to receive the flight from Dushanbe that was to be performed recently after 25 years of suspension of the air communication between the two countries, reports RIA Novosti with reference to First Deputy Director General of Tajikistan's Somon Air Alisher Rustamov.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AkiPress.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The mysterious life of America's most popular p... Jan '17 Faith Michigan 2
News "Total Control" of Islam (May '16) May '16 Marie-Luise_J 1
News "Total control" of Islam (May '16) May '16 Poseidon 2
News As Tajikistan Limits Islam, Does It Risk Destab... (Dec '15) Dec '15 jinxi 1
News Russia's Central Asian Bases Face Problems (Feb '12) Nov '15 Ainu 4
News President Putin defends Russian military aid to... (Sep '15) Sep '15 POISON GAS for ASSAD 18
News Russian military court sentences two soldiers f... (Aug '15) Aug '15 John 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Syria
  2. Iraq
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Libya
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,153 • Total comments across all topics: 279,146,096

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC