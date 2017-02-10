10:36 'Never have dinner in businessmen's houses', Rahmon suggests his son
Video where Tajikistan's President Emomali Rahmon teaches his son how to be a good mayor of Dushanbe has gone viral on social media, reports the centralasian.org. The Tajik President this year has appointed his son Rustam Emomali as mayor of Dushanbe, the capital of Tajikistan.
