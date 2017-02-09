10:10 Rahmon, Putin to sign a package...

10:10 Rahmon, Putin to sign a package of bilateral agreements

Wednesday Feb 22

On February 27, Russian President Vladimir Putin will make an official visit to Dushanbe at the invitation of President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon, the Kremlin said.

Chicago, IL

