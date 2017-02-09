09:22 Atambayev, Putin to discuss expanding cooperation, multiple documents to be inked
Russian President Vladimir Putin is expected in Bishkek on February 28 after his working visit to Dushanbe and Almaty. The Russian leader's trip to Central Asia was timed to the 25th anniversary of establishing the diplomatic relations between the Russian Federation and Kazakhstan, Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan, reported TASS citing Russian presidential aide Yury Ushakov.
