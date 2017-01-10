Tajikistan: Feeling the Eurasian Unio...

Tajikistan: Feeling the Eurasian Union's Gravitational Pull

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Igor Shuvalov meets with Tajikistan's President Emomali Rahmon in Dushanbe on January 27. Recent developments suggest that the often-troubled relationship between Russia and Tajikistan is on the upswing. In a story from the weird news section this past week, Tajik parents living in Russia named their newborn son Shoigu - after the Russian defense minister Sergei Shoigu.

