Tajikistan Boasts of Big, Huge, Wins ...

Tajikistan Boasts of Big, Huge, Wins Over Terrorism

Friday

Tajikistan's Interior Ministry has claimed that the country's security agencies managed to thwart 36 terrorist attacks in 2016 and stopped around 50 people from mounting attacks on government buildings. Interior Minister Ramazon Rahimzoda provided no details of specific alleged plots at his press conference on January 20, although there have been sporadic reports of would-be attacks.

Chicago, IL

