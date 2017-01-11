Tajik President Makes Son Capital's M...

Tajik President Makes Son Capital's Mayor

Tajik President Emomali Rahmon has appointed his 29-year-old son Rustam Emomali as mayor of the Central Asian country's capital, Dushanbe. Rahmon's press service said on January 12 that Rustam Emomali replaced Mahmadsaid Ubaidulloev, who was mayor for 19 years.

