Tajik Ministry Says Senior Military Adviser Dies In Car Accident

Tajikistan's Defense Ministry says the former chief of the general staff of the armed forces has died in a car accident in Dushanbe. Ministry spokesperson Faridun Mahmadalizoda told RFE/RL's Tajik Service that Zarif Sharifzoda, an adviser to Tajikistan's defense minister, died as a result of the January 18 accident.

