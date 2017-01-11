Tajik Ministry Says Senior Military A...

Tajik Ministry Says Senior Military Adviser Dies In Car Accident

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jan 18 Read more: Weekday Magazine

Tajikistan's Defense Ministry says the former chief of the general staff of the armed forces has died in a car accident in Dushanbe. Ministry spokesperson Faridun Mahmadalizoda told RFE/RL's Tajik Service that Zarif Sharifzoda, an adviser to Tajikistan's defense minister, died as a result of the January 18 accident.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Weekday Magazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The mysterious life of America's most popular p... Jan 21 Faith Michigan 2
News "Total Control" of Islam (May '16) May '16 Marie-Luise_J 1
News "Total control" of Islam (May '16) May '16 Poseidon 2
News As Tajikistan Limits Islam, Does It Risk Destab... (Dec '15) Dec '15 jinxi 1
News Russia's Central Asian Bases Face Problems (Feb '12) Nov '15 Ainu 4
News President Putin defends Russian military aid to... (Sep '15) Sep '15 POISON GAS for ASSAD 18
News Russian military court sentences two soldiers f... (Aug '15) Aug '15 John 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,299 • Total comments across all topics: 278,197,443

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC