Tajik Human Rights Lawyer's Prison Te...

Tajik Human Rights Lawyer's Prison Term Extended

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jan 6 Read more: Weekday Magazine

In October, the Dushanbe City Court found Buzurgmehr Yorov guilty on charges of issuing public calls for the overthrow of the government and inciting social unrest. He was sentenced to 23 years in prison.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Weekday Magazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News "Total Control" of Islam (May '16) May '16 Marie-Luise_J 1
News "Total control" of Islam (May '16) May '16 Poseidon 2
News As Tajikistan Limits Islam, Does It Risk Destab... (Dec '15) Dec '15 jinxi 1
News Russia's Central Asian Bases Face Problems (Feb '12) Nov '15 Ainu 4
News President Putin defends Russian military aid to... (Sep '15) Sep '15 POISON GAS for ASSAD 18
News Russian military court sentences two soldiers f... (Aug '15) Aug '15 John 1
News Have Tajik Officials Burned One Too Many Bridge... (Jun '15) Jun '15 Zombie Corpse Rental 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Iraq
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,480 • Total comments across all topics: 277,854,630

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC