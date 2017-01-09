'Rumi's Secret' offers an expanded vi...

'Rumi's Secret' offers an expanded view of the 13th-century poet and mystic

Millions of readers in America and around the world know the name Rumi is synonymous with love poetry, but they don't know much about the life of the beloved 13th-century Persian poet and Sufi mystic. The new biography Rumi's Secret , by Brad Gooch - the bestselling author of biographies about Flannery O'Conner and Frank O'Hara - provides important insights yet also raises questions.

