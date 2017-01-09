'Rumi's Secret' offers an expanded view of the 13th-century poet and mystic
Millions of readers in America and around the world know the name Rumi is synonymous with love poetry, but they don't know much about the life of the beloved 13th-century Persian poet and Sufi mystic. The new biography Rumi's Secret , by Brad Gooch - the bestselling author of biographies about Flannery O'Conner and Frank O'Hara - provides important insights yet also raises questions.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Christian Science Monitor.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The mysterious life of America's most popular p...
|Jan 21
|Faith Michigan
|2
|"Total Control" of Islam (May '16)
|May '16
|Marie-Luise_J
|1
|"Total control" of Islam (May '16)
|May '16
|Poseidon
|2
|As Tajikistan Limits Islam, Does It Risk Destab... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|jinxi
|1
|Russia's Central Asian Bases Face Problems (Feb '12)
|Nov '15
|Ainu
|4
|President Putin defends Russian military aid to... (Sep '15)
|Sep '15
|POISON GAS for ASSAD
|18
|Russian military court sentences two soldiers f... (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|John
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC