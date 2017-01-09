President Rahmon may appear on banknote in Tajikistan

News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan.23 By Leman Zeynalova - Trend: Tajik government is considering the initiative of releasing a new banknote of 1,000 somoni with portrait of the country's President Emomali Rahmon. A special working group has been created at the country's Ministry of Economic Development and Trade to study the issue, Asia-Plus news agency quoted chairman of Tajikistan's National Bank Jamshed Nurmahmadzoda as saying during the press conference in Dushanbe Jan.23.

