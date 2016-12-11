India frowns at Russia-Pak meet on Kabul
New Delhi, Jan. 4: India today criticised Russia's bid to partner Pakistan and China on ensuring security in Afghanistan, exposing growing cracks in a traditionally all-weather friendship now under strain despite attempts by both nations to project normality. The criticism came in a week when Russia publicly said it wants to use an air base in Tajikistan that India renovated in 2007 and has since eyed, triggering concern in Delhi, senior officials said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Telegraph.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|"Total Control" of Islam (May '16)
|May '16
|Marie-Luise_J
|1
|"Total control" of Islam (May '16)
|May '16
|Poseidon
|2
|As Tajikistan Limits Islam, Does It Risk Destab... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|jinxi
|1
|Russia's Central Asian Bases Face Problems (Feb '12)
|Nov '15
|Ainu
|4
|President Putin defends Russian military aid to... (Sep '15)
|Sep '15
|POISON GAS for ASSAD
|18
|Russian military court sentences two soldiers f... (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|John
|1
|Have Tajik Officials Burned One Too Many Bridge... (Jun '15)
|Jun '15
|Zombie Corpse Rental
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC