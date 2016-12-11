India frowns at Russia-Pak meet on Kabul

New Delhi, Jan. 4: India today criticised Russia's bid to partner Pakistan and China on ensuring security in Afghanistan, exposing growing cracks in a traditionally all-weather friendship now under strain despite attempts by both nations to project normality. The criticism came in a week when Russia publicly said it wants to use an air base in Tajikistan that India renovated in 2007 and has since eyed, triggering concern in Delhi, senior officials said.

