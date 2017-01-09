Former Dushanbe Mayor's Office Under Scrutiny From Investigators
The operations of former Dushanbe Mayor Mahmadsaid Ubaidulloev's office are being examined by investigators two weeks after he was replaced by Tajik President Emomali Rahmon's son. The deputy chief of Tajikistan's Anticorruption Agency, Iliyos Idriszoda, said on January 27 that a preliminary investigation had been launched into possible embezzlement of state funds by staff members during Ubaidulloev's long tenure as mayor of the capital.
