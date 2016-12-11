Dushanbe Probing Claim Taliban Tanks ...

Dushanbe Probing Claim Taliban Tanks Being Repaired In Tajikistan

Muhammad Omar Safi claims that cooperation between the Afghan Taliban and the Russian military has been going on for nearly two years. Tajik authorities are looking into claims by an Afghan official that Taliban heavy weapons are being repaired by Russian engineers in Tajikistan.

