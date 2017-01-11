Boulder groups collecting books to se...

Boulder groups collecting books to send to sister city Dushanbe

Tuesday Jan 31 Read more: Daily Camera

Boulder organizations are collecting books for children and young adults to send to Dushanbe, Tajikstan, one of Boulder's eight sister cities. The initiative is being organized by the Boulder Public Library, Boulder-Dushanbe Sister Cities committee and the Boulder-Dushanbe Teahouse, according to a news release.

