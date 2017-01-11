17:53 Tajikistan, Uzbekistan haven't yet agreed on resumption of railway communication

17:53 Tajikistan, Uzbekistan haven't ...

Tajik railway authorities continue talks with their Uzbek colleagues on restoration of railway communication on southern direction, reports Asia-Plus news agency. The railway authorities of Tajikistan planned to reach certain agreements on this issue during the recent meeting of the Tajik-Uzbek intergovernmental commission on trade and economic cooperation in Dushanbe in late December.

Chicago, IL

