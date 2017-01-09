17:39 Russia, Tajikistan seek to lift restrictions on air communication

Russia and Tajikistan have agreed to lift restrictions on flights performed by the Tajik Somon Air to the Russian regions, Deputy Transport Minister Sherali Ganjalzoda said following the meeting of the Russian-Tajik intergovernmental commission on trade and economic cooperation on Friday, reports TASS news agency. "An agreement has been reached to lift embargo on flights performed by Somon Air to four cities - Krasnoyarsk, Krasnodar, Ufa and Orenburg," he said, adding that "the flights from Zhukovsky will be performed on a parity basis, the state-owned Tajik Air is also permitted to fly from Zhukovsky."

