14:30 Uzbekistan, Tajikistan eyeing creation of new railway route to Russia

Tajik and Uzbek railway authorities are considering possibilities of the railway route to Russia through Uzbekistan and bypassing Turkmenistan, reports Avesta news agency. According to Vice Chief of the Tajik Railway Company Usmon Kalandarov, this issue has been discussed at the meeting of the Tajik-Uzbek intergovernmental commission held in Dushanbe.

