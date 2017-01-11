13:07 Tajikistan, World Bank discuss rehabilitation of Nurek HPP and...

13:07 Tajikistan, World Bank discuss ...

Tajikistan, World Bank discuss rehabilitation of Nurek HPP and...

Friday Jan 20

Minister of Finance of Tajikistan Abdusalom Kurboniyon has met with the World Bank mission led by Vice President Cyril Muller in Dushanbe, said the press service of the Ministry. The talks focused on a wide range of issues, including in technical assistance in energy sector, support of the state budget, agricultural and social sectors.

Chicago, IL

