11:50 Tajikistan, China discuss border issues

Wednesday Jan 4

The first meeting of joint Tajik-Chinese commission on state border took place on December 27-29 in Dushanbe, reports the press service of the Tajik Foreign Ministry. The session was held under the leadership of head of the Tajik side of the commission, Deputy Foreign Minister of Tajikistan Makhmadsharif Khakdod, as well as representatives of the Chinese side.

