11:50 Tajikistan, China discuss border issues
The first meeting of joint Tajik-Chinese commission on state border took place on December 27-29 in Dushanbe, reports the press service of the Tajik Foreign Ministry. The session was held under the leadership of head of the Tajik side of the commission, Deputy Foreign Minister of Tajikistan Makhmadsharif Khakdod, as well as representatives of the Chinese side.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|"Total Control" of Islam (May '16)
|May '16
|Marie-Luise_J
|1
|"Total control" of Islam (May '16)
|May '16
|Poseidon
|2
|As Tajikistan Limits Islam, Does It Risk Destab... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|jinxi
|1
|Russia's Central Asian Bases Face Problems (Feb '12)
|Nov '15
|Ainu
|4
|President Putin defends Russian military aid to... (Sep '15)
|Sep '15
|POISON GAS for ASSAD
|18
|Russian military court sentences two soldiers f... (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|John
|1
|Have Tajik Officials Burned One Too Many Bridge... (Jun '15)
|Jun '15
|Zombie Corpse Rental
|1
