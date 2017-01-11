11:50 Russian Vice PM Igor Shuvalov to arrive in Dushanbe for air traffic talks
First Vice Prime Minister of Russia Igor Shuvalov on January 26 will arrive in Tajikistan to resolve the air communication issue with the Tajik side. Shuvalov upon arrival in Dushanbe will take part in a regular meeting of the Tajik-Russian intergovernmental commission on trade and economic cooperation, a source from the Tajik government told Asia-Plus news agency.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AkiPress.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The mysterious life of America's most popular p...
|14 hr
|Faith Michigan
|2
|"Total Control" of Islam (May '16)
|May '16
|Marie-Luise_J
|1
|"Total control" of Islam (May '16)
|May '16
|Poseidon
|2
|As Tajikistan Limits Islam, Does It Risk Destab... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|jinxi
|1
|Russia's Central Asian Bases Face Problems (Feb '12)
|Nov '15
|Ainu
|4
|President Putin defends Russian military aid to... (Sep '15)
|Sep '15
|POISON GAS for ASSAD
|18
|Russian military court sentences two soldiers f... (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|John
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC