11:50 Russian Vice PM Igor Shuvalov to arrive in Dushanbe for air traffic talks

First Vice Prime Minister of Russia Igor Shuvalov on January 26 will arrive in Tajikistan to resolve the air communication issue with the Tajik side. Shuvalov upon arrival in Dushanbe will take part in a regular meeting of the Tajik-Russian intergovernmental commission on trade and economic cooperation, a source from the Tajik government told Asia-Plus news agency.

