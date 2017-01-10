11:28 President Rahmon, First Vice Pr...

11:28 President Rahmon, First Vice Prime Minister of Russia review Russian-Tajik relations

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: AkiPress

President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon on January 27 received the First Deputy Prime Minister of Russia and co-chair of the Tajik-Russian intergovernmental commission on economic cooperation, Igor Shuvalov, in Dushanbe, said the Foreign Ministry of Tajikistan. The head of state underlined a number of priority issues of the agenda and stressed the importance of expansion of trade and economic relations between Tajikistan and Russia.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AkiPress.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The mysterious life of America's most popular p... Jan 21 Faith Michigan 2
News "Total Control" of Islam (May '16) May '16 Marie-Luise_J 1
News "Total control" of Islam (May '16) May '16 Poseidon 2
News As Tajikistan Limits Islam, Does It Risk Destab... (Dec '15) Dec '15 jinxi 1
News Russia's Central Asian Bases Face Problems (Feb '12) Nov '15 Ainu 4
News President Putin defends Russian military aid to... (Sep '15) Sep '15 POISON GAS for ASSAD 18
News Russian military court sentences two soldiers f... (Aug '15) Aug '15 John 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. Ferguson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. American Idol
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Iraq
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,589 • Total comments across all topics: 278,449,927

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC