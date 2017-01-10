11:28 President Rahmon, First Vice Prime Minister of Russia review Russian-Tajik relations
President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon on January 27 received the First Deputy Prime Minister of Russia and co-chair of the Tajik-Russian intergovernmental commission on economic cooperation, Igor Shuvalov, in Dushanbe, said the Foreign Ministry of Tajikistan. The head of state underlined a number of priority issues of the agenda and stressed the importance of expansion of trade and economic relations between Tajikistan and Russia.
