11:00 Regular flights between Dushanbe and Tashkent to start on February 10

Monday Jan 30 Read more: AkiPress

The regular flights between Dushanbe and Tashkent resumed after the 25 years of break, reports the press service of the Dushanbe International Airport. The flights on Tashkent - Dushanbe and Dushanbe - Tashkent routes will be performed by Somon Air and Uzbekistan Airways twice a week since February 10, according to press secretary of the Dushanbe International Airport Jamilya Huseinova.

