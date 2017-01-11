11:00 Regular flights between Dushanbe and Tashkent to start on February 10

The regular flights between Dushanbe and Tashkent resumed after the 25 years of break, reports the press service of the Dushanbe International Airport. The flights on Tashkent - Dushanbe and Dushanbe - Tashkent routes will be performed by Somon Air and Uzbekistan Airways twice a week since February 10, according to press secretary of the Dushanbe International Airport Jamilya Huseinova.

