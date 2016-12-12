10:43 Tajikistan seeks to fully remov...

10:43 Tajikistan seeks to fully remove electricity limit

Tuesday

Tajikistan seeks to remove the limit on electricity supply in the country and increase supply to 5 hours. So, population will be provided electricity from 5:00 am to 10:00 pm, reported the energy holding Barqi Tojik.

Chicago, IL

