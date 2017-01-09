09:46 Japan to fund 10 projects in Ta...

09:46 Japan to fund 10 projects in Tajikistan

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: AkiPress

The Embassy of Japan in Dushanbe hosted the signing ceremony of 10 projects of the Japan's Grant Assistance for Grassroots Human Security Projects on January 24. The agreements were signed by Ambassador of Japan Hajime Kitaoka and representatives of the Tajik side. The total amount of grants is $834,000.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AkiPress.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The mysterious life of America's most popular p... Jan 21 Faith Michigan 2
News "Total Control" of Islam (May '16) May '16 Marie-Luise_J 1
News "Total control" of Islam (May '16) May '16 Poseidon 2
News As Tajikistan Limits Islam, Does It Risk Destab... (Dec '15) Dec '15 jinxi 1
News Russia's Central Asian Bases Face Problems (Feb '12) Nov '15 Ainu 4
News President Putin defends Russian military aid to... (Sep '15) Sep '15 POISON GAS for ASSAD 18
News Russian military court sentences two soldiers f... (Aug '15) Aug '15 John 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Climate Change
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Gunman
  5. Syria
  1. Health Care
  2. Wikileaks
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,338 • Total comments across all topics: 278,291,116

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC