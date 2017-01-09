09:46 Japan to fund 10 projects in Tajikistan
The Embassy of Japan in Dushanbe hosted the signing ceremony of 10 projects of the Japan's Grant Assistance for Grassroots Human Security Projects on January 24. The agreements were signed by Ambassador of Japan Hajime Kitaoka and representatives of the Tajik side. The total amount of grants is $834,000.
